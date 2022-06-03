Capital World Investors Sells 991,213 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,310,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 991,213 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.10% of Verizon Communications worth $2,406,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 320,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,325,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $56,518,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 224,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,799,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

