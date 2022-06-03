Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 13,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.