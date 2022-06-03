Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 113,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.