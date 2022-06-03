Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 110,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.