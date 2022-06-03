Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNLF opened at 1.48 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of 1.48 and a 52 week high of 1.52.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

