Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $19.86 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00255680 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00028292 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

