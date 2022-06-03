Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen Buys 5,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

