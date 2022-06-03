CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.17 Million

Analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. CareDx posted sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $340.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $345.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $388.38 million, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $392.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 30,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,618. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $985,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.