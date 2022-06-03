Carl E. Sassano Sells 20,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRNS stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 111.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

