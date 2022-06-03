Cartesi Price Hits $0.20 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Cartesi has a total market cap of $112.18 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 569,620,471 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

