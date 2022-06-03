Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.92

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.92 and traded as low as $91.57. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 7,352 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

