Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.92

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.92 and traded as low as $91.57. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 7,352 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)
