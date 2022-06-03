Casper Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $184.80 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.35 or 0.00846183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00392874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,910,625,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,113,302,633 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.