Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 850,000 Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,900,000.

Shares of GIACU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 33,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

