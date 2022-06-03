Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000.

Shares of MAAQU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

