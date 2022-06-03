Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

NASDAQ LVACU remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

