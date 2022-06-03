Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.43 Million in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

