Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $5.04 Million in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

ALORU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

