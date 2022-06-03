Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHACU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,481,000.

Shares of DHACU remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

