Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000.

BPACU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

