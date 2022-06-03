Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 510,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MLAIU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.