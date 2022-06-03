Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 656,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $18,270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000.

Shares of PCCTU stock remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,747. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

