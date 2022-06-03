Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $9.13 Million Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,899,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,500,000.

Shares of ZINGU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

