Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000.

Shares of IOACU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

