Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,750,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,176,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000.
MCAAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,101. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
