Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIACU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,900,000.

NASDAQ GIACU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

