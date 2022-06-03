Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,045,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,036,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.