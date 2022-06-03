Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $14.43 Million Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. Cascadia Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,938,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

NASDAQ CCAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,031. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

