Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $19.09 Million Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,949,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,085,000. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II makes up 0.9% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.07% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCXA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

