Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $24.25 Million Position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,489,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,253,000. Riverview Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 7.74% of Riverview Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $17,691,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,401,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,848,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

