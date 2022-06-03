CastleKnight Management LP Acquires New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.17% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 3,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,953. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.