CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 118,300 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.95. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.