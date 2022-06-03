CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 156,906 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 118,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 82,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delek US by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 300,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,838. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

