CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 143,612 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Global Ship Lease comprises about 0.7% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

GSL traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,762. The firm has a market cap of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

