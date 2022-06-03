CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 108,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.20. 64,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,240. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

