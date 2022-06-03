CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,312,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $15,966,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,884. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

