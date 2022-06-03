CastleKnight Management LP Invests $4.03 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 192,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 53,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,078. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.