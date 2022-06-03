CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.05% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

SATS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

