CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

SIX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,884. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $15,966,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

