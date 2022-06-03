CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,646. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

