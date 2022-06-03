CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 239,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.15% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,751,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 295,830 shares of company stock worth $2,502,587 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

