CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. United States Steel comprises 1.0% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.08% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $24.71. 171,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.