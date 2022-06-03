CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 13,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

