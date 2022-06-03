CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 188,355 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,792. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.