CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 57,658 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.52% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,350 shares of company stock worth $4,260,705. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEUS traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $34.77. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.