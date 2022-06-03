CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of CDW worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $155.39 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

