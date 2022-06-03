Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,120 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $17.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $669.39. 8,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $672.35 and its 200-day moving average is $776.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

