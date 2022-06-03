Centiva Capital LP Buys 366,497 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,497 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.74% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,613. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.