Centiva Capital LP Invests $2.75 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of Rogers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

