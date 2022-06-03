Centiva Capital LP Invests $4.24 Million in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Bottomline Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY remained flat at $$56.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

