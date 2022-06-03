Centiva Capital LP Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,611,798 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 366,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 523,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 105,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,621. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

